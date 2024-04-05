Stress Wisely: How To Be Well in An Unwell World

With over 18 years of university teaching and research experience, Dr. Robyne offers us accessible and practical strategies grounded in global research that help foster and cultivate resiliency and wellness within ourselves and others. At the core of emotional intelligence is our ability to perceive, understand, use, and manage emotions on a personal and social level.

In the same way that adults can experience this anticipatory anxiety and dread about the upcoming work week, children may feel this way about the school week ahead. When we start aligning our head, body, and heart towards the greatest good for all through self-stewardship, we claim our right to be a whole person. Simple actions, a supportive presence, and adjustments in the ways they communicate can help parents nurture healthy relationships and foster resilience in teens

Stress Wellness Emotional Intelligence Resiliency Self-Stewardship Healthy Relationships Teens

