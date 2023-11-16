Stress and poor health found in monkeys used for street shows in Pakistan

Monkeys that “dance” in street shows in Pakistan have high levels of stress hormones, abnormal behaviour and poor health – but stopping such shows would create a welfare crisis for trainers and their families, researchers say. Taken from the wild as infants, rhesus macaques are kept by travelling trainers throughout South and South-East Asia and made to perform dance steps, tricks and acrobatics on short leashes.
While some audiences find the performances “cute” and “funny”, hair analyses have confirmed that the animals live with constant and dangerous levels of stress. The findings underline the cruel reality of a trade based on hierarchical trade groups that keep both the monkeys and their low-income trainers in difficult circumstances, says“It’s as much of a human rights and human welfare issue as it is an animal rights and animal welfare issue,” she says. Having grown up in Pakistan, Akbar wanted to investigate the plight of these “highly social and intelligent” dancing monkeys, which are subjected to chaining, beating and starvation during their trainin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: PopSci - 🏆 298. / 63 Read more »
Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »
Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »