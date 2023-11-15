Strength Training: A Key to Overcoming Addictions

Research finds that strength training gives people a sense of mastery critical for overcoming addictions. Strength training does not just change you, it also changes how others perceive you which is critical in overcoming the cycle of addiction. Addictions, to alcohol or other substances, are highly stigmatized and it is not uncommon for people to hide that they are currently struggling, or have struggled in the past, with an addiction.

Openly sharing your past or present addiction can affect your employment, friendships, and family relations. Thankfully, there are several established methods for overcoming addictions, including strength training and 12-step programs

