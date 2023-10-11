Streaming Is Killing Star Wars

The Big Picture Star Wars has had its ups and downs since it was acquired by Disney. While the newest trilogy ended up falling flat on its face with the mess that was Rise of Skywalker it seemed like the franchise was redeeming itself in other areas, particularly with streaming.

Fan service is not inherently bad, but it should serve the story.

The effects on creatures in scenes where there are both real humans and CGI elements are just bad. They don’t seem like they’re in the same scene, with certain VFX creations looking obviously inserted in a way that’s jarring to the viewer. Not to mention a more frequent reliance on de-aging tech that's been used for years, most recently in the case of Anakin Skywalker, which is… not the best. headtopics.com

Season 2 of The Mandalorian was busy setting up backdoor pilots for other shows and barely got to its own plot in time for the finale. Book of Boba Fett is so bloated it barely focuses on its titular character, while the series creator admitted it was more of The Mandalorian Season 2.5 than its own thing.

It’s also much more grounded. There are small cameos from a few characters, but they all serve the plot and, most importantly, make sense for the character. Not to mention that Andor exercises much more restraint in this area compared to other shows, with the only other Rogue One character in Season 1 being Saw Guerrera (Forest Whitaker). headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Star Wars Debuts Its Most Terrifying Star Destroyer in Franchise History - SCOURGE 01As Star Wars' awe-inspiring Scourge nears victory, it's finally letting the Empire and Rebellion know it exists - by starting its own armada.

Guillermo Del Toro Talks Scrapped Star Wars MovieDel Toro developed an unproduced Star Wars movie scripted by David S. Goyer.

Guillermo del Toro on His Scrapped Star Wars Movie: ‘It’s Not My Property’Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro has spoken a bit more about his scrapped Star Wars movie that would have followed Jabba the Hutt.

Star Wars Needs To Decide Whether Ahsoka Is A Jedi Or NotStar Wars has been insisting in some places that Ahsoka Tano is no longer a Jedi, but showing the contrary in others - and a decision must be made.

Ahsoka Broke A Star Wars Lightsaber Record (But It Will Be Hard To Keep)Ahsoka season 1 smashed a previous Star Wars lightsaber record, but one upcoming Disney+ show will completely blow it out of the water.

Huge LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship Set Is On SaleThe 75309 LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship got a huge deal on Amazon and Walmart.