Streaker in 'Virginity Rocks' speedo gets trucked by Orioles security

A man wearing nothing but a speedo with “Virginity Rocks” on the front and a pair of socks jumped onto the field Saturday.

The man leaped onto the field from the left field stands and attempted to streak across the field, but was quickly tackled to the delight of the crowd at Camden Yards. It appeared as though the long-haired, speedo-clad person was attempting to kick free from the security guard, prompting him to body slam the streaker before assistance could arrive.

Another security guard quickly jumped in to help with the apprehension and they lifted the man up while a third stadium worker arrived on the scene. They carried him several feet before a Baltimore police officer walked up and placed cuffs on the offender. headtopics.com

A field invader is apprehended by police during the eighth inning of Game One of the American League Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday.The incident occurred during the eighth inning of Saturday’s series opener and took Camden Yards officials roughly 10 minutes to get the streaker off the field.

The Rangers ended up taking Game 1 of the series 3-2, clearly not getting any help from the less-than-dressed intruder. The Rangers scored a combined nine runs in the second and third innings to erase an early 2-0 lead by the Orioles. headtopics.com

A field invader is apprehended by police during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023The Orioles will get a day off on Monday before the series resumes on Tuesday in Arlington for Game 3 with Baltimore’s season on the line.

