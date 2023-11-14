Stray Kids' 'Social Path' Is a Vulnerable Anthem for the Future

'Social Path,' the penultimate track on Stray Kids' latest EP, 樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR), opens with a punchy guitar riff and a bit of soul-baring. 'Gave up my youth for my future,' the members chant, an admission delivered with equal amounts of intensity and pathos. The collaboration with Japanese singer LiSA, first released in Japan in late August and re-recorded in Korean for this album, sounds anthemic — as most Stray Kids songs often do — and lyrically reads like a Tumblr post.

That is to say, it's vulnerable and direct, the preoccupation of someone who lived through it to get to this moment. Written by leader Bang Chan, 'Social Path' partially encapsulates the group's past: how they trained together at JYP Entertainment as adolescents, burning the candle at both ends to achieve their shared dream of making music. 'Look back, the ashes prove my passion always burns eternally,' LiSA sings, before charging forward: 'No regrets, I love this feeling.' In many ways, 樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR) evokes just that: the feeling of joy music creates. It's right there in the nam

United States Headlines Read more: TEENVOGUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: Daisy Ridley's Return to Star Wars Announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023Daisy Ridley's return to Star Wars is made all the more important based on the films the actress has appeared in of late commercially underperforming. As was the case for several actors in the original Star Wars trilogy, Ridley was made a world-renowned star almost overnight when her casting in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was announced. The overwhelming success of Star Wars catapulted Ridley into stardom, something set to continue with upcoming Star Wars movies. As is known from Star Wars Celebration 2023, Ridley's return to the franchise was announced. Rey's New Jedi Order Star Wars movie was confirmed to be in development from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Steven Knight. This would mean both Ridley and Rey Skywalker, one of Star Wars' strongest Jedi, have been absent from the franchise since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Source: screenrant | Read more »

COMİCBOOK: The Mandalorian Star Teases Star Wars ReturnKatee Sackhoff is ready to play Bo-Katan again.

Source: ComicBook | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Social Media's Harmful Practices Affecting Children's Mental HealthThe mental health and physical well-being of children is taking a big hit as a result of social media’s dangerous practices that push harmful content on young users. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently issued an advisory warning that social media presents a “profound risk of harm to kids.” Dozens of states are suing Meta, claiming that its Instagram and Facebook platforms are addictive and harming young people’s mental health. Arturo Bejar is the latest Facebook whistleblower offering internal documents that show Meta knows kids are being harmed by its products.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

EXPRESSNEWS: Magic Time Machine review: Not-so-magic after 50 yearsSan Antonio’s restaurant fantasy camp is a good time for kids (and not much else).

Source: ExpressNews | Read more »

SHEKNOWS: Raising Kids to Be Good Humans in Today's WorldRaising kids to be good humans in today’s world is a challenge now more than ever. The phrase “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me” has been around for a good long while, but with social media, reality TV, video games, and other technological and societal advancements, words have become sharper, patience for others has worn thinner, and empathy can be hard to come by — especially when some of Earth’s foremost leaders are setting a poor example of how to conduct yourself with respect, integrity, and compassion. Brooke Shields Shamelessly Admits She's Been a Ball of Anxiety While Her Daughter Rowan Studies Abroad With the world sort of in the doldrums, raising kind, thoughtful, considerate kids can seem like a daunting task and an uphill battle — but these seem to have mastered instilling great values in their kids in order to raise good humans

Source: SheKnows | Read more »

DALLAS_OBSERVER: Restaurant Fines Customers for Loud KidsToccoa Riverside Restaurant in Georgia faces backlash for fining customers with loud children. The debate on whether children should be allowed in public is reignited.

Source: dallas_observer | Read more »