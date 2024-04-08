Strategies for Effective Onboarding

A great onboarding experience can keep new hires engaged and committed, and increase their learning and preparedness for their new role. In trying to ensure new employees feel supported and properly prepared, some organizations flood new hires with far too much information.
Even if managers have the best intentions, bombarding new hires with tasks — such as asking them to read every single page of the employee manual or requiring them to get set-up on Slack, email, Box, and all the other platforms all at once — will backfire. Three strategies can help organizations mitigate this overload and ensure employees have the space, time, and mental resources available to learn and thrive in their new job.A good onboarding process — with clear information on job requirements, organizational norms, and performance expectations — not only enhances employee productivity but helps increase loyalty and, Ph.D. is a learning design consultant and expert in applying learning science principles to create effective learning experiences. She works with organizations to help build a strong workplace learning culture by improving training design, implementation, and outcomes. She is the co-founder o
Onboarding New Hires Information Overload Learning Workplace Culture
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »