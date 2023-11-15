Stranger Things Writer Caitlin Schneiderhan Talks Expanding Eddie Munson's Role

Since growing up reading the work of Terry Pratchett, Caitlin Schneiderhan knew her destiny was in writing, to engage in that style of world-building. Her golden opportunity came working with The Duffer Brothers and their popular hit Netflix series Stranger Things, blending their love of high fantasy with the nostalgia of the 80s.

While the series made superstars of its young cast, Schneiderhan found herself learning and growing under their wing before helping to expand one of their newest and most popular characters in rocker and gamer Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn in the series. Introduced in season four, Eddie was head of the Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's local Dungeons and Dragons roleplaying organization, but he found himself on the run after being framed for the murders caused by the supernatural Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). While Eddie fought valiantly, he became the season's biggest casualty in an awesome last stand shredding Metallica's Master of Puppets in the Upside-Down before later succumbing to a swar

