‘Stranger Things’ star supports Israel in strong statement, slams those justifying violence

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp released a strong messaged in support of Israel in a new Instagram post. Schnapp, a Jewish American who plays Will Byers on the popular Netflix show, said he was 'heartbroken' by the violence that Hamas committed against Israel on Saturday, which resulted in the murder of more than 1,000 Israeli citizens.

' Schnapp’s same post included a message for those slamming him for an earlier message lamenting the plight of a young Israeli woman who was killed by Hamas militants. He said, 'I just reposted a beautiful picture of a young innocent girl whose life was taken by Hamas at a music festival.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Stranger Things Season 5's Epic Monsters Showdown Teased In Fan PosterAn impressive fan-made poster for Stranger Things season 5 features a host of monsters, teasing the epic showdown to come in the show’s final outing.

Stranger Things Prequel Novel Offers More Eddie Munson BackstoryEddie Munson absolutely shredding on the guitar in the Upside Down? Consider my ticket bought. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is now streaming, only on Netflix.

'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Named BoxLunch Ambassador'Stranger Things' star David Harbour teamed up with BoxLunch to raise awareness about food insecurity alongside Feeding America.

David Harbour Named BoxLunch Giving AmbassadorThe 'Stranger Things' star will topline a campaign benefiting the non-profit Feeding America.

Machine Gun Kelly Confronts Fan Who Crashed Stage at Forbes EventThe musician avoided a physical confrontation with the stranger, but apologized for his “primal reaction”

Stranger is missing after pulling child from river after crash near TracyA man who had apparently witnessed the crash went into the river and brought the child to shore.