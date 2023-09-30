Stranger Things' Ending Risks Becoming The 'New Lost' Because Of 1 Major Mystery

Stranger Things is facing a major challenge. Through Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), Stranger Things season 4 showed what the Upside Down looked like when he was banished there by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), proving that the other dimension hasn’t always been a copy of Hawkins.

With the upcoming season 5 being the final one, Stranger Things has to address its biggest mysteries and give satisfying solutions, and the Upside Down should be a priority – otherwise, the series risks becoming the new Lost by not paying off its longest-running mystery.

Related: 8 Upside Down Mysteries Stranger Things Season 5 Must Solve Stranger Things' Upside Down Mystery Risks An Unsatisfying Ending The Upside Down made its first appearance in Stranger Things season 1 after Eleven made contact with the Demogorgon in the Void and unintentionally opened a gate to the other dimension. The Upside Down was briefly explored when Will Byers was abducted by the Demogorgon and taken to this realm, with Joyce and Hopper later entering the other dimension to rescue Will. The Upside Down was shown as a dark copy of Hawkins, which made way for a variety of theories about its origin and more, with some of the most popular ones suggesting the Upside Down was created by Will Byers.

