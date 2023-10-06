‘Stranger Things’ actor and more Hollywood stars will be in San Antonio this fall for Big Texas Comicon

On Wednesday, promotersthe headliner for the event: David Harbour, who stars in “Stranger Things,” “Hellboy” and “Gran Turismo.”

Previously announced guests include Shannen Doherty of “90210,″ Brent Spiner of “Star Trek,” Lou Diamond Phillips of “La Bamba,” Damian Chapa of “Blood In Blood Out,” Carl Weathers of “The Mandalorian” and Holly Marie Combs of “Charmed.”During the event, fans can shop from local vendors and buy autographs and photo opportunities with guests.

General admission for adults is $26 for Friday, Oct. 6; $36 for Saturday, Oct. 7; and $31 for Sunday, Oct. 8, and tickets for kids 3-12 are $6 each day. Three-day passes are $11 for kids 3-12 and $61 for adults, and VIP packages are avalable. Photo sessions start at $50. headtopics.com

There will also be three comic creators — Clay Mann, Cary Nord and Sam De La Rosa — on-site for all three days.

