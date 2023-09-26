Strange Planet Season Finale Clip Highlights Heartwarming Romance With An Alien Twist [EXCLUSIVE]

The season finale premieres on September 27. Ahead of its premiere, Screen Rant is proud to present an exclusive clip from the Strange Planet season finale.

The video, as seen at the top of this article, finds two alien beings on a date at their local observatory, with the male being reflecting on his enjoyment of the "times your face has been close to mine," initially catching the female off guard. But as he flashes back to their prior times together, she expresses an interest in a "mouth push" with him, which he quickly responds to with a kiss, the both of them blushing in happiness.

How Strange Planet Is A Fresh Direction For Dan Harmon For many audiences, Harmon's name is closely associated with creating the cult favorite sitcom Community and co-creating the hit Adult Swim animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty, the latter of which he also provides many voices for, namely Rick's old friend Birdperson. Harmon has even brought many of his collaborators from both shows to appear on Strange Planet, including Pudi and Yvette Nicole Brown and frequent Rick and Morty guest star Gary Anthony Williams.

Read more:

screenrant »

Sex Education Season 4: Is It the Last & Final Season?For those wondering if Sex Education season 4 is the last and final season, this guide explains all, including whether the show was canceled.

Why Sydney Was Throwing Up In The Bear Season 2 FinaleSydney throws up in The Bear S2's finale.

A season finale for tomatoesAs the time for garden tomatoes comes to a close, chef Christina Ng offers one recipe to enjoy now and one to bring summer fruit to your fall and winter table

Yankees win home finale in conditions fitting of disappointing seasonA cold, wet, miserable afternoon was perhaps a fitting way for the Yankees to close out their home schedule in a disappointing season, but they did manage to beat Arizona, 6-4.

Futurama Season 11 Goes Out on a High With Its FinaleFuturama's newest episode ends Season 11 on a high note with Hulu.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Sneak Peek References 'Father of the Bride'Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale arrives on Hulu on October 3.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Humans aren't the only beings capable of love as seen in an exclusive Strange Planet season finale clip. Based on Nathan W. Pyle's webcomic of the same name and adapted by the author and Dan Harmon, the Apple TV+ animated show is comprised of a series of vignettes exploring the lives of blue aliens on a planet featuring a number of similarities to Earth, with the stories reflecting on a number of human traits and themes. Pyle and Harmon have assembled a star-studded roster for Strange Planet's cast including The Good Place writer Demi Adejuyigbe, She Dies Tomorrow's Tunde Adebimpe, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' Lori Tan Chinn, Community's Danny Pudi and Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, among others.

Ahead of its premiere, Screen Rant is proud to present an exclusive clip from the Strange Planet season finale. The video, as seen at the top of this article, finds two alien beings on a date at their local observatory, with the male being reflecting on his enjoyment of the "times your face has been close to mine," initially catching the female off guard. But as he flashes back to their prior times together, she expresses an interest in a "mouth push" with him, which he quickly responds to with a kiss, the both of them blushing in happiness.

How Strange Planet Is A Fresh Direction For Dan Harmon For many audiences, Harmon's name is closely associated with creating the cult favorite sitcom Community and co-creating the hit Adult Swim animated sci-fi comedy Rick and Morty, the latter of which he also provides many voices for, namely Rick's old friend Birdperson. Harmon has even brought many of his collaborators from both shows to appear on Strange Planet, including Pudi and Yvette Nicole Brown and frequent Rick and Morty guest star Gary Anthony Williams.

Related: Dan Harmon's New Animated Show Makes Waiting For Rick & Morty Season 7 Much Easier

While another sci-fi-driven project seems right up Harmon's alley after the success of his Adult Swim comedy, Strange Planet has proven a wonderfully fresh new direction for Harmon. Moving away from the meta and shock humor of Rick and Morty and his newly premiered Krapopolis, which broke a premiere record held by Family Guy for over 20 years, the Apple TV+ show tackles deeper emotional and societal observations his other shows have typically only explored in an episode or two rather than have it drive their entire seasons.

Though it could be argued that having Over the Garden Wall's Amalia Levari as showrunner has allowed for a different tone from his prior projects, Harmon's involvement as a co-creator and executive producer on Strange Planet nonetheless serves as a unique path for the Emmy winner. At the time of writing, it's unclear if Apple TV+ are looking to renew the show for a season 2, but with the critical acclaim season 1 has already gotten and the streamer open to experimental projects like this, one can hope Harmon, Levari and Pyle will get to further expand the unique sci-fi webcomic.

The Strange Planet season 1 finale premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 27.