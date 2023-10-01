Strange New Worlds Season 3 Is A Long Wait - Where Are The Star Trek Actors Now?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 was artistically creative and successful, with a multi-series crossover, a spectacular musical extravaganza, and an action-packed cliffhanger...

Related: Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 3: Everything We Know Visit Anson Mount's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. 10 Christina Chong (Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh) Chief of Security on the USS Enterprise, Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) navigates a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, temporal-related heartbreak, and musical enlightenment throughout Strange New Worlds season 2. Demonstrating her impressive vocal ability with the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode, London-based actor-songwriter Christina Chong has been focusing on her musical projects, creatively exploring the notion of freedom in the context of an ending relationship, and has recently released an EP entitled Twin Flames with additional releases planned for fall. Christina also shares a birthday with fellow Enterprise crewmate Babs Olusanmokun, celebrating September 18.

Read more:

screenrant »

Picard Season 2 Predicted Strange New Worlds’ Star Trek MusicalJurati set the stage for Strange New Worlds' musical.

Astrophysicists Unlock Mysterious Secrets of Strange Lava WorldsStudy reveals how magma oceans may affect the evolution of hot exoplanets. Lava worlds, massive exoplanets home to sparkling skies and roiling volcanic seas called magma oceans, are distinctly unlike the planets in our solar system. To date, nearly 50% of all rocky exoplanets yet discovered ha

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

- Ichiro Suzuki sets the MLB record for hits in a season, ends season with 262 hitsToday in Sports, October 1 - Ichiro Suzuki sets the MLB record for hits in a season, ends season with 262 hits

- Ichiro Suzuki sets MLB record for hits in a season, ends season with 262This Date in Baseball, October 1 - Ichiro Suzuki sets MLB record for hits in a season, ends season with 262

Why Chucky Season 3 Is The 'Scariest Season Yet' According To Producer'It may be, dare I say, the darkest agenda yet.'

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 was artistically creative and successful, with a multi-series crossover, a spectacular musical extravaganza, and an action-packed cliffhanger that introduced an essential character from Star Trek: The Original Series and left the crew of the USS Enterprise in a no-win scenario with the Gorn. Ending a season filled with emotionally punchy moments that lend directly to the series' popularity and retro-optimistic bent, several significant threads are tantalizingly dangling for resolution. Following the dramatic finale, and with the third season already greenlit ahead of season 2's conclusion, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' cast, crew, and fans have been left eager to discover what happens next to the series' beloved characters.

Unfortunately, it might be quite a wait with filming delayed due to the WGA (Writer's Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes. With no set date to resume filming until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved, Strange New Worlds season 3 could air in late 2024 or early 2025. With Strange New Worlds season 3 filming schedule dependent on a resolution to the strike action, the Enterprise actors have been busy filling their time with other projects. Here's a run-down of where they are and what they've all been up to since the cliffhanger finale.

Related: Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 3: Everything We Know

14 Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) Over Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' two seasons, Captain Pike actor Anson Mount has successfully developed the Captain of the Enterprise character first portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter and imbued him with a softer, playful, and more charismatic charm. Generally active online, the star has recently taken a social media hiatus as part of the Hollywood strike action and in solidarity with other actors. A keen potter and family man, the Marvel's Inhumans and Hell on Wheels star co-hosts The Well Podcast with filmmaker Branan Edgens, sharing stories, anecdotes, and interviews about creative inspiration.

Visit Anson Mount's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

13 Rebecca Romijn (Commander Una Chin-Riley / Number One) Strange New Worlds season 2 saw Commander Una Chin-Riley AKA Number One (Rebecca Romijn), winning her Starfleet court-martial. As a result, Una learned to embrace her identity as a genetically engineered Illyrian while simultaneously attempting to cultivate a more open and balanced relationship with the Enterprise crew. Supporting and participating in strike action with her fellow Star Trek actor husband, Jerry O'Connell, the X-Men star also attended Portland's Rose City Comic Con. 12 Ethan Peck (Lieutenant Spock) The USS Enterprise's Science Officer, Lt. Spock (Ethan Peck), embraced his human side (at one point forcibly by being temporarily turned fully human) in Strange New Worlds season 2. Unfortunately, Spock's engagement to his Vulcan fiancée T'Pring (Gia Sandhu), is on a break while his romance with Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) also hit the skids in Strange New Worlds season 2. Spending time with Spock actor Zachary Quinto at the Las Vegas STLV: 57-Year Mission convention in early August 2023, Peck also attended Dragoncon in Atlanta, Georgia. Since then, he has participated actively in strike action in New York and Los Angeles alongside other Star Trek actors. 11 Celia Rose Gooding (Ensign Nyota Uhura) Strange New Worlds season 2 further developed Ensign Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), now the Communications Officer on the USS Enterprise. After initial uncertainty about her role and tragic backstory, Uhura learns to embrace her skillset, musical talent (showcased in Star Trek's first musical episode), and necessity in Starfleet. Known best for her Broadway performances, like her character and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast mates, actor Celia Rose Gooding is passionate about her field and active in the face of injustice. She has been on strike in New York as disputes continue.Related: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast - Every New & Returning Character in Season 2

10 Christina Chong (Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh) Chief of Security on the USS Enterprise, Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) navigates a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, temporal-related heartbreak, and musical enlightenment throughout Strange New Worlds season 2. Demonstrating her impressive vocal ability with the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode, London-based actor-songwriter Christina Chong has been focusing on her musical projects, creatively exploring the notion of freedom in the context of an ending relationship, and has recently released an EP entitled Twin Flames with additional releases planned for fall. Christina also shares a birthday with fellow Enterprise crewmate Babs Olusanmokun, celebrating September 18.

Visit Christina Chong's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

9 Babs Olusanmokun (Doctor Joseph M'Benga) The character development of Dr. Joseph M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) in Strange New Worlds season 2 is significant, troubled, and emotionally and historically dark. Skilled in languages and martial arts, Babs Olusanmokun boasts roles in Dune and Black Mirror season 4, episode 6, "Black Museum" (available to stream on Netflix). Working on the upcoming Guy Ritchie movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, due in 2024, Babs celebrated his birthday on September 18, a date shared by fellow Enterprise crewmate Christina Chong.

8 Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel) Nurse Christine Chapel saw significant changes in her personal and professional life throughout Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2. Concluding a romantic relationship with Spock, Chapel attained a personal goal with the success of her application to the Fellowship of Archeological Medicine under the guidance of Dr. Roger Korby. As she waits for Strange New Worlds season 3 to start production, Jess Bush has attended Portland's Rose City Comic Con, with convention appearances scheduled for October in Melbourne and New Zealand. Bush has supported and participated in strike action in New York and has since returned to Australia. 7 Melissa Navia (Lieutenant Erica Ortegas) Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) reaffirmed her status the best pilot to fly the USS Enterprise in Strange New Worlds season 2, which also explored her past trauma from Star Trek: Discovery's Klingon War. She previously attended the Las Vegas STLV 57-Year Mission Convention in early August 2023 and is scheduled for appearances, alongside Nurse Chapel actor Jess Bush, at Hub Trek 2023 in Melbourne, Australia, on October 14-15 and Armageddon Expo in New Zealand on October 20-23. Navia has actively supported the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, participating in strike action in New York and posting in support of action across social media.Related: Strange New Worlds Hints Ortegas Fought In Discovery’s Klingon War

6 Bruce Horak (Lieutenant Hemmer, Klingon Captain) Returning to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to play the late Lt. Hemmer and the singing Klingon Captain showcasing a K-Pop flair in Strange New Worlds' musical, Bruce Horak demonstrates his impressive talent across a range of mediums. Alongside his traveling portrait experience, the actor recently received a Calgary Theater Critic's Award for Performance in a Leading Role for Richard III. He's also scheduled an upcoming performance of Goblin:Macbeth at the Stratford Festival's Forum Stadium from October 12-28.

Visit Bruce Horak's Website, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

5 Paul Wesley (Lieutenant James T. Kirk) Spending time with the crew of the USS Enterprise as Lt. James T. Kirk, Paul Wesley established the younger version of the future Captain played by WIlliam Shatner. Since Strange New Worlds season 2 ended, Wesley attended the German Film & Comic Con, with further convention and fan events lined up for October in Paris, Chicago, and Scotland. He's also made time for a bourbon-tasting hosted by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States with his The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, with whom he has launched bourbon whiskey 'Brother's Bond' in support of regenerative agriculture. 4 Melanie Scrofano (Captain Marie Batel) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 ended in a bleak place for Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), who could potentially die from a Gorn infection. Also known for her leading role in Wynonna Earp, Melanie Scrofano recently attended the EarpFusion UK event in Manchester on August 11-13 and is scheduled for 'A day with... 2' with Wynonna Earp co-star Charlotte Sullivan in Milan, Italy, on October 28-29. 3 Carol Kane (Commander Pelia) Commander Pelia (Carol Kane) joined Strange New Worlds season 2 as the quirky and extremely long-lived new Chief Engineer of the USS Enterprise. The Taxi, Annie Hall, and Hester Street actor appeared earlier this year in the second season of the Amazon Prime series Hunters, which is still available for streaming. She's also been working on Migration, an animated movie starring the voices of Elizabeth Banks and Danny De Vito. With Carol Kane voicing Erin, Migration follows a family of ducks attempting to convince their over-protective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime.

2 Dan Jeannotte (Lieutenant George Samuel "Sam" Kirk) Lt. George Samuel Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) works as a xenobiologist aboard the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and is the competitive older brother of Lt. James T. Kirk. Previously appearing in Designated Survivor and Reign, Jeannotte has participated in recent strike action, posting in support across social media. Jeannotte attended the Las Vegas STLV: 57-Year Mission Convention 2023 where he teamed up with fellow Kirks Paul Wesley and William Shatner. Jeannotte will appear with Melissa Navia for a live online autograph signing on October 6, and will star in Our Christmas Mural on November 27. 1 Martin Quinn (Lieutenant Montgomery Scott) Playing the younger version of Star Trek: The Original Series icon Scotty, Martin Quinn's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds voyage begins on the Parnassus Beta colony after his ship, the USS Stardiver, is destroyed. Lt. Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) uses engineering ingenuity to escape destruction, unite with his Starfleet comrades, and work with Captains Pike and Batel to accomplish their goals and survive the Gorn’s attacks. With the season’s cliffhanger continuing to hang as strikes continue, Quinn has been working on TV comedy The Lovers (airing September) and rehearsing The Celtic Story - a production exploring Celtic FC's history. He’ll attend Manchester's For The Love Of Sci-Fi in December.