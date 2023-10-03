Strange New Worlds Has The Answer To A 57-Year-Old Star Trek Mystery

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 has the answer to a mystery that began in Star Trek: The Original Series 57 years ago if a pair of pivotal characters appear. Strange New Worlds successfully introduced Lieutenant James T.

In Strange New Worlds season 2, Lt. Kirk met Ensign Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and his future best friend, Lt. Spock (Ethan Peck), for the first time, setting into motion over three decades of loyalty and adventures by the iconic Enterprise trio. Kirk also has another link to the Enterprise in his friendship with Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong).

By introducing Gary Mitchell, Strange New Worlds season 3 can finally solve this mystery, and the identity of the "little blonde lab technician" could very well be Carol Marcus. It's the simplest solution; after all, Carol is blonde, and she is the future mother of Kirk's son, David Marcus (Merritt Butrick).

Will Carol Marcus & Gary Mitchell Appear In Strange New Worlds Season 3? Although it's not confirmed whether Paul Wesley will reprise Lt. James T. headtopics.com

Carol Marcus was played by Bibi Besch in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, which happens about 25 years after Strange New Worlds season 2. Carol was also played by Alice Eve in Star Trek Into Darkness, which takes place in the alternate Kelvin Timeline of J.J. Abrams' Star Trek movies.

Read more:

screenrant »

Doctor Strange #8 Preview: Strange vs. StrangeIn this week's Doctor Strange 8, the Doc goes toe-to-toe with his ancient twin, General Strange. Can Stephen's marriage survive this clone war?

Strange New Worlds' Spock & Vulcans Did TNG's Troi & Betazoid Comedy BetterSNW reimagined a plot from TNG for the better.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Crew Get Involved In a Deadly Race In The Scorpius Run PreviewThe second issue of IDW Publishing's latest Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series arrives Wednesday.

Half Of All Rocky Planets Are Strange ‘Burning Worlds’ Of Lava, Say ScientistsA new study reveals secrets about the mysterious planets where molten lava flows on the surface—one of the most common types of exoplanets so far discovered.

When worlds collide: Bankman-Fried and Trump trials create spectacle in New York courtsA media and security circus erupted in lower Manhattan as the biggest trials in finance and politics converged.

Biles, U.S. women dominate qualifying at worldsSimone Biles had the top scores on floor exercise, vault and balance beam as the U.S. women dominated qualifying at the world gymnastics championships.