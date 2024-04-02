Strange Discoveries and Incidents in Washington D.C.

Saw this yesterday in the creek running along Glover Archbold park in Tenleytown. Someone would have had to carry this down a trail for about a quarter mile to leave it here…why not just drop at the edge of the woods? 3600 block of 14th Street, NW Jared reported: “Hit and run Colombia heights 14th street NW. In front of Artemis. She was a pedestrian. The car sped off.” Ed. Note:…“Visitors enjoying the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ January NMWA Night.

Photo by Derek Baker for NMWA” From an email: “Join the National Museum of Women in the…1331 14th Street, NW In mid February we posted that the Monarch Novelties building had been marked vacant (those green stickers) on 14th Street. Thanks to Chris and Mark for…via google maps A reader reports: “We just woke up to a shootout of 10-15 shots and some poor soul shot on 9th street nw, about half a block north… Well-Paid Maids is known as the only certified living-wage cleaning company in the D.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Washington spoils Pac-12 title hopes of rival, topping No. 18 Washington State 74-68Koren Johnson scored 23 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 22 and Washington knocked off No. 18 Washington State 74-68 in the final Pac-12 Conference matchup between the cross-state rivals.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

This Man Walked From Washington State to Washington, DCThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »

Washington State Cougars | FOX13 News | Seattle & Western WashingtonNews and scores for the Washington State University Cougars.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Washington reportedly hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington StateWashington is reportedly hiring Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, reaching across the state to fill its AD job.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Talks on luring NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to Virginia are overRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Negotiations to lure the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to northern Virginia have “ended” and the proposal to

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »