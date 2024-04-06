Strands: A New Daily Puzzle from the New York Times

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times . A trickier take on the classic word search , you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle. Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below. How to play Strands : You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters.

Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable

Strands Daily Puzzle New York Times Word Search Game

