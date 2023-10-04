Stranded minke whale rescued twice in 2 days in Jersey Shore bay

Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center aid a minke whale that stranded in the Barnegat Bay earlier this week.A minke whale that became stranded twice in Barnegat Bay on consecutive days has been rescued and was last seen swimming freely on Tuesday evening, officials said.
The 22-foot whale was a mile from an inlet swimming on an outgoing tide just before dusk on Tuesday, the The stranding center first learned of the whale on Sunday when it got a report of the minke stranded on a sandbar in shallow water on the northwest side of Conklin Island along the Barnegat Bay west of Long Beach Island.
Workers from the stranding center teamed with the State Police’s marine unit and a Sea Tow, a private marine assistance provider, to free the whale.The next morning, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center rescuers returned when a passerby reported the whale was now stranded on the southwest side of Clam Island, which is off Barnegat Light and closer to the Island Beach State Park Inlet. headtopics.com
A stranding center official walked the whale three-fourths of a mile into deeper water, where it rested at the surface. Officials watched the whale until dusk Monday, noting it lowered its tail to anchor itself in position.The stranding center officials returned Tuesday and saw it resting in shallow water in the same area.
