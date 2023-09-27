Storms batter Greek island as government prioritizes adapting to the effects of climate change

Torrential rain sweeping across central Greece has damaged roads, flooded homes and caused power outages on the island of Evia Army and municipal crews cleared debris from the roads near the flood-hit towns of Limni and Mantoudi in the north of the island, where the Fire Service reported receiving dozens of calls from flooded households for assistance.

on alert

in central Greece and nearby islands where a massive storm caused extensive damage earlier this month and left 16 people dead. The government said the initial estimate of the damage exceeded 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), with infrastructure repair alone expected to cost nearly 700 million euros ($735 million).Greece has been promised emergency funding from the European Union and is renegotiating details of existing aid packages to target more funds to cope with the damage caused by wildfires and floods.

“I will restate the obvious: The frequency of (weather) assaults due to the climate crisis is something that requires us to integrate civil protection (in our response),” Prime Minister told a Cabinet meeting Wednesday. “Adaptation to the climate crisis is a fundamental priority in all our policies.” headtopics.com

Emergency services in central Greece are on alert as another storm system heads toward areas hit by massive floods this month.

