Storms and Flooding in West Virginia Cause Death and Damage to Cemetery

Storms and flooding in West Virginia have caused at least one death and washed out about 200 tombstones at a cemetery where graves date back to the early 1800’s, officials said. The death was reported Thursday evening in Wood County, which borders the Ohio River, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media. A vehicle got stuck in high water and sank with a male trapped inside, the statement said.

Divers found the vehicle and recovered the body, but authorities didn’t immediately release any names. MASS POWER OUTAGES, POSSIBLE TORNADOES REPORTED AS STORMS TEAR THROUGH MIDDLE AMERICA The death occurred on the same day that Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency for Wood, Ohio and five other counties due to flooding following severe thunderstorms that also caused downed trees, power outages, road blockages and other damage including a land slide at the Wheeling Mt. Zion cemeter

