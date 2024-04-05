Storm Forces Closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur

A new storm swept into California on Thursday and again forced the closure of scenic Highway 1 in iconic Big Sur where one of its two lanes collapsed into the ocean after heavy weekend rains. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office had warned residents of the region to consider leaving before the highway was shut down Wednesday afternoon, especially if they have medical issues. The route was not expected to reopen until Saturday.

The California Department of Transportation had been cautiously running convoys of residents and essential workers past the slide area in both directions twice daily on the remaining undamaged lane. Leaving the area requires heading north toward Monterey Bay because a 12-mile stretch of Highway 1 to the south has been blocked for some time by three previous slides requiring massive repair projects. The San Francisco Bay Area weather office said the unusually cold storm arrived in the morning with brief heavy rain, hail, low-elevation snow and lightning

Storm Closure Highway 1 Big Sur California

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSLA / 🏆 552. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stretch of Highway 1 that collapsed in Big Sur closed again with new stormThe storm that swept into California Thursday again forced the closure of Highway 1 in Big Sur where one of its two lanes collapsed into the ocean after heavy weekend rains.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Stretch of California Highway 1 that collapsed in Big Sur closes again as new storm arrivesA new storm has swept into California and again forced the closure of scenic Highway 1 in iconic Big Sur where one of its two lanes collapsed into the ocean after heavy rains.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Highway 1 closed north of Big Sur because of slip-outThe slip-out began in the southbound lane, but in a tweet Caltrans officials said the northbound lane could also be affected, and both lanes were closed early Saturday evening.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Part of Highway 1 near Big Sur crumbles as new landslide closes more of historic roadwayHighway 1 is closed indefinitely from Palo Colorado Road to Rocky Creek Bridge, the California Department of Transportation said on social media after a new landslide eroded part of the roadway.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Traffic moving slow past Highway 1 washout near Big Sur, motorists advised to avoid areaTraffic was moving again Sunday on Highway 1 after a section of the coastal road near Big Sur collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Convoys helping to move stranded travelers after Highway 1 landslide near Big SurThe Monterey County Department of Emergency Management has been working to transport the reported 1,600 people stranded by Saturday's landslide.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »