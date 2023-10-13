Stone's 3 TD passes, McGill's pick-6 help SMU win defensive battle with ECU 31-10

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Preston Stone threw three touchdown passes, Jonathan McGill returned an interception for a touchdown and SMU beat ECU 31-10 Thursday night in a defensive battle.

Javious Bond suffered an apparent lower-body injury on the opening kickoff and did not return for ECU (1-5, 0-2). The freshman who went into the game leading the team in yards per carry (6.7) — as well as special teams tackles (four) — and second in rushing yards (187).

SMU went three-and-out on each of its first three second-half drives (with zero net yards) and, after the its fourth possession stalled at the ECU 21, Collin Rogers pulled a 38-yard field goal-attempt wide left with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. Kobe Wilson ripped the ball from the hands of Alex Flinn on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving SMU possession at the Pirates 32 before. headtopics.com

McGill — a fifth-year safety who transferred from Stanford, where he made 24 total starts and was a captain last season — added 34-yard pick-6 midway through the fourth and tight end RJ Maryland made a contested catch at the 10 and then broke a would-be tackle near the goal line on his way to a 43-yard touchdown catch-and-run to cap the scoring with 2:29 left.

Freshman Chase Sowell, who went into the game with 15 receptions for 148 yards, had 120 yards receiving on seven catches for the Pirates.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Oliver Stone's 'JFK' To Be Explored In Docuseries ‘Citizen Stone’EXCLUSIVE: Post-production is underway on Citizen Stone, an upcoming documentary series about the making of Oliver Stone’s groundbreaking film JFK — and how the movie ultimately became the di…

UTD, SMU, UTA, Texas A&M-Fort Worth undergoing big ticket expansionsBreaking news and exclusive reporting about the economy of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Woman threw stone pavers through windows of N.J. city hall, cops sayGet the latest news from Atlantic County from The Star-Ledger, find Atlantic County real estate listings and talk about local news on NJ.com.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Previews First English VolumeJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is preparing to launch its first English volume.

Kentucky commit Stone Saunders continues to dominateHigh School Sports

Sharon Stone Finds There Are No Friends in HollywoodStone's Hollywood experience provides the opportunity to examine the changes that have taken place in our cultural attitudes and behaviors with regard to celebrity.