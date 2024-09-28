Stolen Car Pursuit Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting

At approximately 1:45 a.m. police were called to the 1500 block of Meridian Drive. The victim of the auto theft was following the stolen vehicle, prompting officers to attempt a traffic stop, Irving Police said.Officers said they pursued the chicle to the 6500 Block of Singleton Boulevard in Grand Prairie where the pursuit was led to a dead end.

The driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to escape by ramming multiple police vehicles and showed no intention of exiting the vehicle. When the driver continued to ram the police vehicles, officers say they were forced to discharge their firearms.The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report.

The Irving Police Department and the Grand Prairie Police Department are working together to investigate this incident. Police said the driver will be charged accordingly and transported to jail once they are released from the hospital.

Stolen Car Police Pursuit Officer-Involved Shooting Grand Prairie Irving

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Pursuit Ends in Shooting After Stolen Car RammingIrving police officers responded to a call about an auto theft in progress early Saturday morning, leading to a pursuit that ended with officers discharging their firearms after the driver rammed multiple police vehicles.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Pursuit of vehicle stolen out of Mississippi ends in crash in Mobile; suspect identifiedLaw enforcement in Mobile County used spike strips to bring the pursuit to an end.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Rantz: Stolen car was abandoned, then stolen again in matter of moments in TacomaA car was stolen twice in Tacoma in a matter of moments. It's one reason why Kelly Chambers is running for Pierce County Executive.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Driver in stolen daycare bus leads officers on wild pursuit in North Texas, police sayA man accused of stealing a daycare bus in Arlington and leading police on a chase has been arrested.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Driver in stolen daycare bus leads officers on wild pursuit in North Texas, police sayA man accused of stealing a daycare bus in Arlington and leading police on a chase has been arrested.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Video captures Seattle police chase, foot pursuit of 5 teens in stolen carsThe teenagers were 13 to 15 years old.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »