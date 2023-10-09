Stolen car chock-full of fentanyl and other drugs found after wild LI police chase: cops

LI man shot two at candlelight vigil, ‘shattered’ one victim’s femur: prosecutorsLong Island school bus driver fired for drinking while taking kids home

Two people were busted on Long Island after allegedly leading cops on a wild chase in a stolen car that was chock-full of drugs – including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, police said Monday. Molly Louise Dutrow, 29, of Glen Head, and Randall Hutchinson, 25, of Oyster Bay Cove, were busted around 3 p.m. Friday following the pursuit in which the pair almost struck one officer – prompting him to shoot at their vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Officers launched the chase after they received a notification from a stationary license plate reader indicating that a stolen 2020 Mazda CX5 was heading east on Northern Boulevard, authorities said. After tracking the car to Pine Hollow Road in East Norwich, cops attempted to stop it at Whitney Avenue, but Dutrow – who was behind the wheel – drove up over a curb to get away, police said. headtopics.com

Cops kept on the suspects’ tail and tried to stop the car again at Pine Hollow Road near Pine Drive in Oyster Bay, authorities said.Then, she “abruptly accelerated” toward one of the officers – prompting the cop to fire a single round from his service weapon, injuring no one but striking the driver’s side of the Mazda, police said.

Hutchinson faces raps for unauthorized use of a vehicle and multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. headtopics.com

Lawyer says Black man who died after traffic stop beating had stolen items, hallucinogenic in carA lawyer for a former Memphis officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols said in court documents that investigators found the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin and stolen credit cards in Nichols’ car when he was pulled over in a traffic stop that led to the confrontation between Nichols and police, but authorities looking into the death have not confirmed the claims

