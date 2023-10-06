Stocks stage turnaround after investors find silver lining in jobs report

Data showed US employment increased by the most in eight months in September as hiring rose broadly, pointing to persistent labor market strength, though wage growth is slowing.

“A steady slowing of wage growth momentum should also be a solace for Fed officials given that even with still above-trend job growth, wages are not seeing upward pressure,” strategists at TD Securities said.

Traders put the chance of interest rates remaining unchanged in November and December at around 73% and 58%, respectively, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Looking ahead, data would take center stage once again with September consumer price inflation and producer price index readings due next week. headtopics.com

“It’s really going to depend now on next week’s data because the Fed would be happy if inflation comes in modest and we still have the job growth,” said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management.

Focus will also be on the upcoming quarterly earnings season, with major banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and asset manager BlackRock reporting next week. headtopics.com

