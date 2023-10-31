Stocks Rise Despite Caution from Citadel Founder and JPMorgan CEO

Stocks are pointing higher after Tuesday’s blockbuster session that pretty much declared the Fed’s rate-hike campaign over, sending bond prices soaring. Not everyone is at ease though, with both Citadel founder Ken Griffin and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cautioning that investors may be getting ahead of themselves. Indeed, they face a major blind spot, says the founder of hedge fund Praetorian Capital, Harris “Kuppy” Kupperman: “The government is about to go bankrupt.

They should be looking at what happened in Zimbabwe and plan appropriately

United States Headlines

