Stocks Poised to Rise

Stocks are poised to rise on Monday in New York as investors look forward to a week of labor market data, including Friday’s jobs report for September.

At 6:10 p.m. ET, Dow Jones futures were up 0.4% or 133 points, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.5%, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended September on a down note, their worst monthly performances in 2023. But the threat of a government shutdown over the weekend passed, after the House and Senate approved a stopgap spending bill that President Joe Biden signed to avert the crisis.

This week, a number of economic reports are due, including the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, the ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday, the latest unemployment claims numbers on Thursday, and the jobs report for September on Friday. Analysts expect the economy to add 155,000 jobs for last month, down from the 187,000 added in August. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.7% from 3.8%.

Companies reporting earnings this week include McCormick, Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands, Lamb Weston Holdings, and Levi Strauss.