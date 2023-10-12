Stocks one year after the bottom: Here's the good news, and the bad

The S & P 500 bottomed out on October 12 last year with a close of 3,577. Since then, the S & P 500 has gained 22%. The good news looking ahead: the historic data indicates generally strong gains ahead. The bad news: the current situation may be so anomalous that historical trading patterns may have little meaning.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research and one of the best market watchers out there, agrees that this bull market has many characteristics that set it apart from prior bulls, including the Fed continuing to raise rates and the underperformance of small caps.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Japan and South Korea defense stocks jump after Hamas attack, aviation stocks slideJapan and South Korea returned to trade today after a public holiday on Monday.

Cramer says the pullback in bond yields is 'what I want,' as stocks edge upThe Investing Club holds its Morning Meeting every weekday at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Here's what hedge fund investor Dan Niles is buying right nowDan Niles just bought a 'massive slug of stocks' in this index.

Why defense stocks may keep moving higher following initial gains on the Israel-Hamas warDefense contractors have underperformed as a group this year, with the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) falling more than 6% in the past three months.

These stocks are looking mighty cheap going into earnings seasonAs the next earnings cycle approaches, here are some cheap stocks liked by analysts.

Bank of England warns U.S. tech stock valuations may be out of whackBritish central bank says valuations for risk assets, and technology stocks in particular, look ‘stretched’