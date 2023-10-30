Stocks Move higher, ‘Hell Week’ ahead, McDonald’s on deck, Ford UAW deal, Peltz on Disney

A Fed rate decision, a big week of earnings and a new Treasury borrowing statement will keep stock markets busy and test the return of global risk appetite.Wall Street will need to pass a series of stern tests this week if it wants to keep hopes of an end-of-year rally alive.

Investors will likely focus on McDonald's ability to maintain profit margins even as its slows the pace of menu price hikes amid easing inflation and a pullback in restaurant traffic.Ford and Stellantis have reached tentative labor agreements with the United Autoworkers' Union, leaving GM as the final Big 3 automaker still to cut a deal.

United States Headlines Read more: startelegram »

Hong Kong stocks climb for second day as Japanese stocks dropSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy. Read more ⮕

Report: Jerome Ford ‘wants and intends to play’ vs. SeahawksFord could be active Sunday despite suffering an ankle injury last week against the Colts Read more ⮕

Asian stocks sink before packed week; Nikkei hit by pre-BOJ jittersAsian stocks sink before packed week; Nikkei hit by pre-BOJ jitters Read more ⮕

Asian stocks sink before policy-packed week; Nikkei hit by pre-BOJ jittersAsian stocks sink before policy-packed week; Nikkei hit by pre-BOJ jitters Read more ⮕

Stock Market Today: Stocks higher as bond markets lay tame into huge week on Wall StreetA Fed rate decision, a big week of earnings and a new Treasury borrowing statement will keep stock markets busy and test the return of global risk appetite. Read more ⮕

Latest line: A good week for Gavin Newsom, a bad week for MetaGovernor circles the globe on a whirlwind trip, as Facebook parent company gets hit with massive lawsuit. Read more ⮕