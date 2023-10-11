Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Plug Power, Exxon Mobil, Pioneer, Novo Nordisk and more

The Mobil logo and gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.— The battery stock added nearly 6% after the company projected a sharp rise in revenue by 2027 to roughly $6 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

— Shares of the dialysis services provider sank 15% on the news of Ozempic's effectiveness in Novo Nordisk's kidney disease treatment study. Shares of Novo Nordisk added 3.1%.for nearly $60 billion, or $253 per share, in an all-stock merger. Meanwhile, Pioneer shares rose 2.5%. Exxon said production volume in the Permian Basin would more than double after the deal closes.Heidi G.

Read more:

CNBC »

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Plug Power, Exxon Mobil, Pioneer, Novo Nordisk and moreThese are the stocks posting the largest moves in premarket trading.

Plug Power’s stock rises as it projects big revenue jump by 2027Steve Gelsi covers banking and cannabis as a Senior Reporter for MarketWatch.

Japan and South Korea defense stocks jump after Hamas attack, aviation stocks slideJapan and South Korea returned to trade today after a public holiday on Monday.

Live in power with the Anker SOLIX F3800, its latest evolutionary power station [Sponsored]The new Anker SOLIX F3800 power station is the most accessible home power system on the market, right now. Learn all about it here.

Exxon, Lockheed, Northrop, Delta, Mirati, Alnylam, SolarEdge, and More Stock Market MoversExxon and Chevron rise after a jump in oil prices following the weekend attack on Israel from Hamas, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and other defense...

Exxon shale boss arrested on sexual assault allegationsExxon Mobil’s head of shale operations was jailed on a sexual assault charge as his longtime employer reportedly plans to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources in a multibillion-dollar deal.