Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, SoFi, Invitation Homes and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. East West Bancorp — Shares ticked up 2.6% after UBS upgraded them to buy on the back of strong third-quarter results. UBS also highlighted the company's potential balance sheet strengthening and capital return efforts heading into the fourth-quarter. McDonald's — Shares popped 2.8% after the fast-food giant reported a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. McDonald's U.S. same-store sales rose 8.

Invitation Homes — The home leasing company added about 2% after an upgrade to outperform from Oppenheimer, with the firm highlighting a stabilization of both rent growth and occupancy — which could help lift shares heading into 2024. L3Harris Technologies — Shares added 1.5% after an upgrade to outperform from market perform by Raymond James. The firm cited improving fundamentals and a mean reversion in the stock.

United States Headlines Read more: CNBC »

Hong Kong stocks climb for second day as Japanese stocks dropSupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy. Read more ⮕

SoFi Will Post Earnings Monday. What to Expect.The fintech reports its earnings before the start of trading. The stock has had a fantastic year. Read more ⮕

GM, Disney, Alphabet, Western Digital, SoFi, Apple, and More Stock Market MoversThe United Auto Workers union announces a strike at another General Motors plant, Nelson Peltz's push for board seats at Disney gets a boost, and results... Read more ⮕

SoFi's stock pops after earnings as loan volumes surgeStudent-lending originations doubled in the third quarter Read more ⮕

Stock Market Today: Dow Futures Rise; Oil Prices FallMcDonald's earnings are in the limelight Read more ⮕

Stock movers: McDonald's, Intuitive Machines, Coherus BioSciences, ArcelorMittalCoherus BioSciences, Intuitive Machines, McDonald's and ArcelorMittal on the move. Read more ⮕