Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, Target, Walgreens, Domino's Pizza, First Solar and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Ford — Shares of the automaker slipped 2.3% after the United Auto Workers union expanded its strike to target Ford's SUV and pickup truck facility in Kentucky, which is the company's largest facility measured by both revenue and workforce. Target — The retailer rose 2.

The firm thinks the backlog of sleep apnea devices has been addressed and ResMed's revenue is likely to decline between 2024 and 2026. ResMed also faces short-term fears over the impact of GLP-1 drugs, although RBC thinks they will only have a modest impact on ResMed's business. Plug Power — The battery stock added 1.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Ford, Domino's, Microsoft, Delta, Walgreens, Birkenstock, and More Market MoversThe United Auto Workers union calls a surprise strike at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Microsoft is told by the IRS it owes $29 billion in back...

Japan and South Korea defense stocks jump after Hamas attack, aviation stocks slideJapan and South Korea returned to trade today after a public holiday on Monday.

Your Walgreens Pharmacy May Be Closed This Week—Here's WhyDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Walgreens pharmacy staffers walk out across U.S., citing unsafe working conditionsEmployees at Walgreens pharmacies across the U.S. walked out Monday, protesting unsafe working conditions. Management says it has been 'a very challenging time.'

Pharmacy staff at some Walgreens stores stage walkoutA national walkout is expected to include hundreds of stores, with workers pushing for better working conditions and more staff.

Pharmacy staff at some Walgreens stores stage walkoutA national walkout is expected to include hundreds of stores, with workers pushing for better working conditions and more staff.