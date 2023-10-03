Stocks Had a Great September. Coal Stocks, Anyway.

While most stocks crashed and burned last month, shares of coal miners were red hot.

Most stocks didn’t fare nearly as well. The S&P 500 index dropped 4.9% in September, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.8%. Investors couldn’t fault VanEck. Institutional pledges in the name of environmental, social, and governance goals to cut investments in companies that produced carbon emissions have worn down the sector. The Trump administration had pledged to revive coal as an energy source, but it couldn’t fight falling demand and cheaper alternatives in the form of natural gas and renewables.

Four of the five coal stocks tripled or quadrupled in 2021, including Alpha Metallurgical, which rebranded as such in February 2021 from Contura Energy after transforming itself to focus on met coal. Still, Alpha stock rocketed more than 350% from that February to the end of 2021.

Newsletter Sign-up This year hadn’t been shaping up for dynamite returns. In fact, by the fourth quarter of 2022, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said the “outlook for global steel markets has deteriorated sharply”—not good for met coal. headtopics.com

Madrid-based azValor Asset Management had owned Consol stock a few years ago but exited the investment “a notch under $85″ after a run-up from $3.50 to $3.60, according to an email from Álvaro Guzmán de Lázaro, founding partner, CEO, and co-chief investment officer. He added, “We do own Arch and we’re one of the biggest holders there.

Even if coal prices don’t retrace their highs, investors are somewhat protected by aggressive stock repurchases at four of the five companies. Fewer shares outstanding makes each share held by investors more valuable.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Energy company 'doubling down on costly, dirty coal' to power massive EV battery plantPanasonic's $4 billion EV plant is drawing criticism after the shutdown of a Kansas coal plant was halted in order to fulfill its' massive electricity demand.

'Fertile ground': Goldman names stocks to tap a $6 trillion renewables market, gives one 58% upsideThe share of electrification as an energy source is set to rise, and it's time to revisit some major clean energy stocks, the investment bank says.

Mine Reclamation Project at Trinidad Lake State Park Wins National AwardThe West Sopris Soil Refuse Project tackled seven acres of coal waste by the lake.

‘Starling House’ Gothic fantasy novel depicts a fictional coal town’s real-life horrors, dark pastIn Eden, Kentucky, the air is thick with dust. The dying coal town is the fictional setting of Alix E. Harrow’s “Starling House.”

European stocks steady as banks offset declines in utilities By ReutersEuropean stocks steady as banks offset declines in utilities