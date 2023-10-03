Stocks Had a Great September. Coal Stocks, Anyway.

While most stocks crashed and burned last month, shares of coal miners were red hot.
Most stocks didn’t fare nearly as well. The S&P 500 index dropped 4.9% in September, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 5.8%. Investors couldn’t fault VanEck. Institutional pledges in the name of environmental, social, and governance goals to cut investments in companies that produced carbon emissions have worn down the sector. The Trump administration had pledged to revive coal as an energy source, but it couldn’t fight falling demand and cheaper alternatives in the form of natural gas and renewables.
Four of the five coal stocks tripled or quadrupled in 2021, including Alpha Metallurgical, which rebranded as such in February 2021 from Contura Energy after transforming itself to focus on met coal. Still, Alpha stock rocketed more than 350% from that February to the end of 2021.
This year hadn't been shaping up for dynamite returns. In fact, by the fourth quarter of 2022, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said the "outlook for global steel markets has deteriorated sharply"—not good for met coal.
Madrid-based azValor Asset Management had owned Consol stock a few years ago but exited the investment “a notch under $85″ after a run-up from $3.50 to $3.60, according to an email from Álvaro Guzmán de Lázaro, founding partner, CEO, and co-chief investment officer. He added, “We do own Arch and we’re one of the biggest holders there.
Even if coal prices don’t retrace their highs, investors are somewhat protected by aggressive stock repurchases at four of the five companies. Fewer shares outstanding makes each share held by investors more valuable.