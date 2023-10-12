Stockholm to ban gasoline and diesel cars from downtown commercial area in 2025

Cars drive on a road in the city center in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.The Swedish capital plans to ban petrol and diesel cars from parts of Stockholm, gradually starting with a little-congested downtown commercial district, in an effort to curb pollution and reduce noise but also to push the technical progress toward more electric vehicles.

The ban will take effect in a 20-block area of shops, pedestrian walkways and a few homes in order to curb pollution, reduce noise and encourage use of electric vehicles said Lars Strömgren, the city council member for the Greens who's in charge of the Swedish capital'sMany European capitals have restrictions on gasoline and diesel cars, but Strömgren says Stockholm’s complete...

“We need to eliminate the harmful exhaust gases from (gasoline) and diesel cars. That’s why we are introducing the most ambitious low-emission zone to date,” Strömgren told The Associated Press. The idea is to create an "environmental zone” where only electric vehicles will be allowed. There will be some exceptions such as for emergency vehicles and transportation for the disabled. headtopics.com

In its budget for 2024, the left-leaning, environmentally-focused city council on Tuesday unveiled the plan for the target area just north of the city’s famed Old Town. The municipal government controls a majority in the council, so the vote set for Nov. 23 is expected to be a formality.

“We are pretty proud, I must say,” Strömgren said, adding that gradual expansion of the environmental zone would be decided in the first half of 2025. One of the city’s main cab companies, Taxi Stockholm, said its transition to emission-free vehicles is moving at a fast pace. The company’s acting chief executive Pernilla Samuelsson said it's emission-free vehicles now make up 30% of its fleet - almost seven times more than last year. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Stockholm to ban gasoline and diesel cars from downtown commercial area in 2025An official says a ban on gasoline and diesel-fueled cars from a commercial district of Stockholm’s downtown in 2025 will be the first for a European capital.

Stockholm to ban gasoline and diesel cars from downtown commercial area in 2025An official says a ban on gasoline and diesel-fueled cars from a commercial district of Stockholm’s downtown in 2025 will be the first for a European capital.

Stockholm to ban gasoline and diesel cars from downtown commercial area in 2025An official says a ban on gasoline and diesel-fueled cars from a commercial district of Stockholm’s downtown in 2025 will be the first for a European capital.

iRacing Will Release A Simulation Style NASCAR Game For Consoles In 2025iRacing has acquired the exclusive rights to make a sim-style NASCAR game for consoles, and gets the right to use every teams' branding, too

The Exorcist: Deceiver (2025) | ScreenRantThe second part of David Gordon Green's new Exorcist trilogy, The Exorcist: Deceiver, picks up after the events of the 2023 supernatural horror film based on the works of William Peter Blatty.

Live blog: Belgium will send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from 2025Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 595th day.