Stock Up on Eclipse-Themed Snacks and Treats for the Great North American Eclipse

With the Great North American Eclipse just days away, it’s time to stock up on supplies for your office or neighborhood watch party. The rare total solar eclipse takes place on Monday afternoon. And for those lucky enough to be in the path of totality, the moon will completely block the sun for up to four minutes. Whether you’ll be watching at work or with friends and family, you can celebrate with these eclipse-themed snacks, drinks, and limited-edition treats.

Moon Pie is celebrating "the day the moon wins" with a limited-edition Eclipse carton of chocolate mini treats. The product is being offered at stores nationwide and online. For less than five minutes, a few lucky SunChips fans will be able to order a bag of Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips. They will be available online at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, the moment the eclipse hits North Americ

Eclipse Snacks Treats Moon Pie Sunchips Limited-Edition Celebration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Venus Eclipse’ Opens For ‘Great North American Eclipse:’ The Sky This WeekI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

The Great North American Eclipse: A Phenomenon That Affects More Than Just North AmericaThe total solar eclipse on April 8, known as the Great North American Eclipse, is not exclusively an American event. It will be visible in the southern hemisphere and will affect the South Pacific to the North Atlantic. This article provides information about the eclipse and its significance.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Why April’s Total Solar Eclipse Is So Different From 2017’s ‘Great American Eclipse’I’m an expert on solar eclipses. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Comparing 2017′s ‘Great American Eclipse’ to the 2024 Total Solar EclipseThe April 8, 2024 eclipse will offer another opportunity for spectators to witness the moon completely covering the sun. However, unlike the 2017 eclipse, the path of totality will not cross as close to Jacksonville as the previous eclipse.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

All Your Questions About The ‘Great North American Eclipse’ AnsweredI’m the world's only solar eclipse journalist. I'm the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024 and When Is The Next Eclipse? A traveler’s guide to total solar eclipses 2024-2034.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

FAA warns of impacts to air travel during Great North American EclipseMore than 30 million Americans are estimated to live in the path of totality, with many millions more expected to travel to the 15 states where the event will be visible. The FAA highlighted airports in Dallas, Indianapolis, and Cleveland as being at risk for delays during the eclipse.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »