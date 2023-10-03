The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.FILE - A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong on July 21, 2023.

Stock market today: Wall Street wraps its miserable September with another weak finish

Prices have pulled back after charging higher from $70 in the summer. A barrel of U.S. crude fell $1.97 on Monday to settle at $88.82. Stocks have given back 40% of their strong gains for the year since the end of July. The main reason is a growing recognition that high interest rates will persist for a while as

Germany's DAX fell 0.3% to 15,205.21 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.2% to 7,055.01. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 7,536.42.jumped 28% after resuming trading Tuesday. Its shares were suspended last week as the troubled real estate developer announced that its chairman was under investigation. Earlier in the session its shares soared more than 60%.

Stock market today: Asian markets sink, with Hong Kong down 3% on heavy selling of property stocks

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.6% to 31,237.94, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 skidded 1.3% to 6,943.40. India’s Sensex declined 0.4% to 65,545.88.

On Monday, the S&P 500 ended little changed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7% to 13,307.77.

Early Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 11 cents at $88.93 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 4 cents to $90.75 per barrel. On Monday, Brent lost $1.49 to settle at $90.71 a barrel.

That in turn has pushed Treasury yields to their highest levels in more than a decade.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose Monday to 4.67% from 4.58% late Friday. It’s near its highest level since 2007. High yields send investors toward bonds that are paying much more than in the past, which pulls dollars away from stocks and undercuts their prices.

Any relief rally from a compromise spending bill approved by Congress over the weekend, which has staved off a U.S.“So, investors were on the fence, carefully considering the relationship between economic growth and interest rates and what actions the Federal Reserve might take in response to these factors,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Stocks that pay high dividends with relatively steady businesses are squeezed because investors are more likely to switch between stocks and bonds. That puts a harsh spotlight on utility companies. PG&E dropped 5.6%, and Dominion Energy sank 5.3% for some of the sharpest losses in the S&P 500.

High interest rates also make borrowing more expensive for all kinds of companies, which can pressure their profits. High interest rates are designed to slow the overall economy and can cause disruptions in far-flung, unexpected corners of the economy.

The overall U.S. economy has so far been holding up, defying predictions that it would have fallen into a recession by now.

In currency dealings Tuesday, the dollar fell to 149.85 Japanese yen from 149.86 yen. The euro rose to $1.0490 from $1.0480.

The dollar has gained in value against many other currencies as U.S. interest rates have risen faster than those in many other countries. Higher interest rates can mean higher yields for investments.