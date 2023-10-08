Stock market today: Markets steady in Asia after Israel declares war following Hamas attack in Gaza

FILE - A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 20, 2023. Share prices were mixed on Monday, Oct. 9, after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

The fighting has not yet had any discernible impact on oil output, but geopolitical escalations in the Middle East typically lead to a “buy-first-ask-questions-later” response, he said. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, advanced $3.11 per barrel to $87.69 per barrel.

The two-day toll from the fighting in the Middle East surpassed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides. Palestinian militant groups claimed to be holding more than 130 captives from the Israeli side. Israel's declaration of war raises the question if it would launch a ground assault into Gaza, which in past situations has resulted in heavy casualties. headtopics.com

Wall Street hates high interest rates because they knock down prices for all kinds of investments. And even though the job market hasn't faltered yet despite the Fed pulling its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, high rates work to extinguish high inflation by slowing the entire economy. That raises the risk of a recession down the road.

Reports this week on inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels are the next big data points due before the Fed makes its next announcement on interest rates on Nov. 1.

Israeli airstrike flattens a high-rise building in central Gaza City after Hamas’ surprise attackThe 14-story Palestine Tower is home to dozens of families. But it also held offices connected to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups.