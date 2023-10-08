Stock market today: Markets steady in Asia after Israel declares war following Hamas attack in Gaza

FILE - A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 20, 2023. Share prices were mixed on Monday, Oct. 9, after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Oil prices had eased back from highs of the mid $90 range last month in recent trading, falling sharply last week. Early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up $3.28 at $86.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 48 cents on Friday.

Tokyo and several other Asian markets were closed for holidays on Monday. Shanghai reopened after a weeklong holiday, falling about 0.7% to 3,088.94. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3% at 6,974.60. India’s Sensex slipped 0.4% to 65,744.95.Hong Kong’s market was closed in the morning due to typhoon warnings but was due to reopen in the afternoon. headtopics.com

Treasury yields leaped following the release of the report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury again soared to its highest level since 2007. It was at 4.80% early Monday, up from 4.72% late Thursday.

Among the potentially encouraging signals for the Fed: Workers’ average wages rose at a slower rate in September than economists expected. While that’s discouraging for workers trying to keep up with inflation, it could remove some inclination by companies to keep raising prices for their products. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel at War: Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Revenge on Hamas After Surprise Attack From Gaza StripAt least 22 people have been killed after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack by air, land and sea from the Gaza Strip, catching Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Palestinians say hundreds killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into IsraelThe Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel's retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fighting, retaliationHamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday,

We Are at War,' Netanyahu Says After Hamas Attacks: Israel-Gaza Live UpdatesThe Israeli prime minister ordered a call-up of reservists after Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets and invaded several Israeli towns. More than 200 people have been killed, according to

Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza Strip stuns Israel and leaves dozens dead in fightingBreaking news and the latest headlines on international news.