Stock market today: Markets steady in Asia after Israel declares war following Hamas attack in Gaza

FILE - A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 20, 2023. Share prices were mixed on Monday, Oct. 9, after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
Oil prices had eased back from highs of the mid $90 range last month in recent trading, falling sharply last week. Early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up $3.28 at $86.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 48 cents on Friday.
Tokyo and several other Asian markets were closed for holidays on Monday. Shanghai reopened after a weeklong holiday, falling about 0.7% to 3,088.94. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3% at 6,974.60. India’s Sensex slipped 0.4% to 65,744.95.Hong Kong’s market was closed in the morning due to typhoon warnings but was due to reopen in the afternoon. headtopics.com
Treasury yields leaped following the release of the report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury again soared to its highest level since 2007. It was at 4.80% early Monday, up from 4.72% late Thursday.
Among the potentially encouraging signals for the Fed: Workers’ average wages rose at a slower rate in September than economists expected. While that’s discouraging for workers trying to keep up with inflation, it could remove some inclination by companies to keep raising prices for their products. headtopics.com