Stock market today: Global shares rise, buoyed by Wall Street rally from bonds and lower oil prices

Market sentiment was helped by a $5 decline in oil prices on Wednesday. Prices recovered slightly in Asian trading, but were down nearly $1 in early European trading. Lower energy costs would relieve inflationary pressures that have led central banks to keep interest rates high.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to finish at 31,075.36. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,925.50, while South Korea's Kospi was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 2,403.60. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 17,213.87.

Stocks have struggled since the summer under the weight of soaring Treasury yields in the bond market. High yields undercut stock prices by pulling investment dollars away from stocks and into bonds. They also crimp corporate profits by making borrowing more expensive.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is the centerpiece of the bond market, pulled back from its highest level since 2007, down to 4.74% early Thursday from 4.80% late Tuesday. Shorter- and longer-term yields also eased to allow more oxygen for the stock market.

