Stock market today: Asian shares rise after eased pressure on bonds pushes Wall Street higher

Currency traders work near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Shares are higher in Asia, tracking Wall Street gains following an easing of pressure from the bond market.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,088.40. In India, the Sensex added 0.6% and in Bangkok the SET was up 1.4%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.5% to 4,358.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 33,739.30, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6% to 13,562.84.Some of the strongest action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields eased after trading resumed following a holiday on Monday.

Treasury yields had jumped last week to their highest levels in more than a decade, following the lead of the Fed’s main interest rate, which is at heights unseen since 2001. They’ve been the main reason for the stock market’s stumbles since the summer, as worries rise that the Fed will keep its federal funds rate at a high level for longer than Wall Street hopes. headtopics.com

But the swift rise in the 10-year Treasury yield has helped pull the average long-term mortgage rate up to its highest level since 2000, and Fed officials have intimated such moves may help contain high inflation on their own.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

