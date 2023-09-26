Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower after Wall Street retreat deepens

Shares in Asia are mostly higher, shrugging off a sharp decline on Wall Street that took benchmarks back to where they were in June. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,019.70. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% higher, to 2,466.72. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 tumbled 1.5% for its fifth loss in six days, closing at 4,273.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.

1% to 33,618.88, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.6% to 13,063.61.

September has brought a loss of 5.2% so far for the S&P 500, putting it on track to be the worst month of the year by far, as the realization sets in thatfor longer than hoped for. That understanding has sent yields in the bond market to their highest levels in more than a decade, undercutting prices for stocks and other investments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 4.55% from 4.54% late Monday. It is near its highest level since 2007 and up sharply from about 3.50% in May and from 0.50% about three years ago.confidence among consumers headtopics.com

was weaker than economists expected. That’s concerning because strong spending by U.S. households has been a bulwark keeping the economy out of a long-predicted recession.

Read more:

AP »

Costco earnings top Wall Street estimates, but stock fallsCostco Wholesale Corp. shares slipped in the extended session Tuesday even after the membership warehouse chain reported quarterly results that topped Wall...

Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street tries to recover from Tuesday's losses: Live updatesThe major averages slid during the regular session, as economic worries were reawakened.

Microsoft sidesteps worst losing streak in more than a year as stock loses last bear analystMicrosoft Corp.'s stock sidestepped its worst losing streak in more than a year on Monday, the day the stock lost its last Wall Street bear.

Exclusive: SEC collects Wall Street's private messages as WhatsApp probe escalates -sourcesThe U.S. securities regulator has collected thousands of staff messages from more than a dozen major investment companies, escalating its probe into Wall Street's use of private messaging apps, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Battle the turmoil with these elite defensive stocks loved by Wall StreetThese stocks can help traders right out a week September and future market volatility.

Rite Aid plans to close hundreds of stores, according to Wall Street Journal reportRite Aid, which is now based in Philadelphia, has nearly 2,100 stores nationwide.

Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in six months with more losses

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3% to 7,019.70. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% higher, to 2,466.72.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 tumbled 1.5% for its fifth loss in six days, closing at 4,273.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1% to 33,618.88, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.6% to 13,063.61.

September has brought a loss of 5.2% so far for the S&P 500, putting it on track to be the worst month of the year by far, as the realization sets in thatfor longer than hoped for. That understanding has sent yields in the bond market to their highest levels in more than a decade, undercutting prices for stocks and other investments.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 4.55% from 4.54% late Monday. It is near its highest level since 2007 and up sharply from about 3.50% in May and from 0.50% about three years ago.confidence among consumers

was weaker than economists expected. That’s concerning because strong spending by U.S. households has been a bulwark keeping the economy out of a long-predicted recession.

A separate report said sales of new homes across the country slowed by more last month than economists expected, while a third report suggested manufacturing in Maryland, the Virginias and the Carolinas may be steadying itself following a more than yearlong slump.

While housing and manufacturing have felt the sting of high interest rates, the economy overall has held up well enough to raise worries that upward pressure still exists on inflation. That pushed the Fed last week to say it will likely cut interest rates by less next year than earlier expected. The Fed’s main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001 in its drive to get inflation back down to its target.

Besides high interest rates, a long list of other worries is also tugging at Wall Street. The most immediate is

as Capitol Hill threatens a stalemate that could shut off federal services across the country.

Wall Street also is contending with higher oil prices, shaky economies around the world,