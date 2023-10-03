Stock market today: Asian shares are sharply lower, tracking a rates-driven tumble on Wall Street

Stock market today: Asian markets sink, with Hong Kong down 3% on heavy selling of property stocks

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 lost 1.4% to 4,229.45. The Dow sank 1.3% to 33,002.38, wiping out the last of its gains for the year so far. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop to 13,059.47 as Big Tech stocks were among the market’s biggest losers.

The Dow is down 0.4% for the year so far, after being up nearly 8% at the start of August. The S&P 500, which is the index more 401(k) investments are benchmarked against, has sliced its gain for the year so far to 10.2%.

Such weight has been the main reason the S&P 500 has lost more than 40% of its value since the end of July, after charging higher for much of the year. When bonds are paying so much more in interest, they pull investment dollars away from stocks and other investments prone to bigger price swings than bonds. High yields also make borrowing more expensive for companies and households across the economy, which can hurt corporate profits. headtopics.com

Tuesday’s report showed employers were advertising 9.6 million job openings in late August, much higher than the 8.9 million economists expected. That could keep upward pressure on wages to attract employees.could drag on spending by U.S. households, which has been strong enough to help keep the economy out of a recession despite high interest rates.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude lost 43 cents to $88.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 41 cents to settle at $89.23 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 40 cents to $90.52 per barrel.

