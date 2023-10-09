Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed, oil prices jump and Israel moves to prop up the shekel

FILE - A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 20, 2023. Share prices were mixed on Monday, Oct. 9, after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

The fighting has not yet had any discernible impact on oil output, but geopolitical escalations in the Middle East typically lead to a “buy-first-ask-questions-later” response, he said. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, advanced $2.91 per barrel to $87.49 per barrel.

The shekel fell to a near eight-year low against the U.S. dollar in early trading Monday of about 3.9 shekels per dollar.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.6% to 17,589.28 after its market reopened for afternoon trading. It was closed in the morning due to typhoon warnings. headtopics.com

Treasury yields leaped following the release of the report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury again soared to its highest level since 2007. It was at 4.80% early Monday, up from 4.72% late Thursday.

Among the potentially encouraging signals for the Fed: Workers’ average wages rose at a slower rate in September than economists expected. While that’s discouraging for workers trying to keep up with inflation, it could remove some inclination by companies to keep raising prices for their products. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

U.S. stock futures fall, oil prices surge as Hamas attack on Israel rattles investorsU.S. stock-index futures fell and oil prices jumped late Sunday, as investors were rattled by geopolitical uncertainty after Hamas launched a surprise...

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed, oil prices jump and Israel moves to prop up the shekelOil prices have surged and share prices are mixed in Asia after the the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Stock market today: Markets steady in Asia after Israel declares war following Hamas attack in GazaShare prices have opened little changed after the the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices gained more than $3 a barrel. Tokyo and several other Asian markets were closed for holidays on Monday. Shanghai reopened after a weeklong holiday, falling about 0.7%. On Friday, Wall Street rallied after investors studied the nuances of a surprisingly strong report on U.S. employment. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, the Dow ju

Stock market today: Markets steady in Asia after Israel declares war following Hamas attack in GazaShare prices have opened little changed after the the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.