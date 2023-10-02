Stock-market investors focus on rising yields as government shutdown averted

Stopgap legislation that averted a shutdown of the federal government this past weekend removed a near-term uncertainty in financial markets, enabling Treasury yields to resume their climb back to some of the highest levels in at least a dozen years on Monday.

Stocks were mixed in morning trading as the full plate of risks facing investors came back into focus: from the threat of higher interest rates by year-end to the recent rise in oil prices and the resumption of student-loan repayments that will sap the spending power of millions of borrowers. Passage of the funding measure came just hours before a shutdown would have occurred, and now ensures that Fed officials will have the next major U.S. inflation and jobs reports in their hands when they begin meeting at the end of this month.

“The deal in Congress to avoid a government shutdown removes near-term uncertainty from the economic outlook,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer of New York-based investment firm Treasury Partners, which manages around $9 billion in assets.

As of late Monday morning, Dow industrials DJIA were off nearly 200 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 SPX declined 0.

The funding measure approved by Congress on Saturday keeps the government funded until mid-November, allowing Federal Reserve policy makers to have “the full suite” of economic data available to them at their Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting, according to BMO Capital Markets strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery. That’s put the threat of higher interest rates back on the table, and was the catalyst behind Monday morning’s renewed selloff in government debt that also undermined momentum in equities.

“The deal in Congress to avoid a government shutdown removes near-term uncertainty from the economic outlook,” said Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer of New York-based investment firm Treasury Partners, which manages around $9 billion in assets.

“Stocks are facing headwinds from higher interest rates and the uncertainty of how higher rates will affect economic growth and earnings,” Saperstein said in an email on Monday. As markets begin the historically volatile month of October, “we expect continued downside volatility as the market grapples with higher oil prices, the restart of student loan repayments and the impact of higher interest rates continuing to slow the economy and impact earnings.”

As of late Monday morning, Dow industrials DJIA were off nearly 200 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 SPX declined 0.4% after toggling between gains and losses, as investors weighed the threat of rising yields. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite COMP was up by 0.4%. All three indexes ended Friday with losses for September and the third quarter.

Investors expect a solid third-quarter earnings season, “but we believe expectations are too optimistic for the balance of 2023 and 2024,” Saperstein said. “The most immediate risk to stocks is if companies are meaningfully affected by the economic slowing that is occurring from higher interest rates, which is a prominent risk that the market is ignoring right now.”

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a higher likelihood of another Fed rate hike by year-end. They now see a 30.9% chance of a quarter-point hike in November — up from an 18.3% likelihood on Friday — that would lift the fed-funds rate to 5.5%-5.75%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. They also see a 38.8% likelihood of such a move by December.

Also in New York morning trading on Monday, the yield on the 2-year Treasury BX:TMUBMUSD02Y advanced 7.3 basis points to 5.119%, heading for Thursday’s closing level of 5.148% — which was the highest since July 18, 2006. The 10- BX:TMUBMUSD10Y and 30-year rates BX:TMUBMUSD30Y respectively jumped by 11.8 and 9 basis points to 4.69% and 4.799% on their way to the highest levels since Aug. 15, 2007, and April 6, 2010.

In line with the higher-for-longer theme in U.S. interest rates, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index DXY jumped 0.5% to 106.78, or one of the highest levels of the past year.

Data that could have been delayed or gone “missing” — in the words of strategists at Morgan Stanley — had a government shutdown occurred included the September consumer-price index, set for release on Oct. 12. Investors, policy makers, and the government could have been forced to rely on a replacement index, an imperfect substitute for the actual data, at a time when the trajectory of inflation matters to financial markets and the economy.

Traders saw the lack of a September CPI as likely to leave the Fed inclined to take no action on Nov. 1. Also at risk of failing to be released during a government shutdown was September’s nonfarm payrolls report, due this Friday.

“The U.S. avoided a government shutdown, barely, and this eased one of the headwinds that were anticipated,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York, in a note. “In turn, this is spurring new gains in U.S. interest rates and helping underpin the dollar at the start of the new quarter.”