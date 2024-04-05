Stock Market Index Drops 1% in Early Trading

The stock market index was down 1% in early deals, with all sectors bar oil and gas trading in the red. Travel and leisure stocks were down 2%, while financial services shed 1.5%. Investors will digest fresh data on euro zone construction and retail sales , as well as U.

K. house prices. French food services company Sodexo will also report. Analysts have become more bullish on six stocks from around the world this week, raising their price targets.

