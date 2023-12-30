Stock Market Ends 2023 on Positive Note, Poised for Another Year of Gains

The stock market ended 2023 on a positive note and is poised to have another year of gains as investors look to the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in the coming months. A lot has changed in just the past few months to arrive at that happy situation. While the Fed was once signaling rates would be higher for longer, part of a post-COVID-19 pandemic strategy to tame inflation, investors are now pricing in up to six rate cuts over the next year.

And Fed officials are taking on a little more dovish tone. That is because recent inflation reports have shown meaningful declines, good news for the economy, and a nice turn for the markets. THREE TIMES BIDEN FORGAVE STUDENT LOAN DEBT DESPITE SUPREME COURT RULING The S&P 500 is now up more than 5% in just the past month alone and rose 25% since the start of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has bounced 6.5% in the past month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up a whopping 45.5% from the start of 202





