Stock In SpaceX Partner Soars After Setting Moon Launch Date.

SpaceX is extending its business all the way to the moon. That sent shares of one company soaring early on Monday.

Friday evening, space start-up Intuitive Machines (ticker: LUNR) announced a lunar mission slated for late January 2024. SpaceX is the launch service provider. Intuitive Machines is a space company that is mostly about the moon. It makes lunar landers and propulsion systems, and handles lunar network services for NASA. The company also has an orbital-services business that can refuel satellites and remove space debris around the Earth.

The mission will be Intuitive’s first attempted lunar landing as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which is part of NASA’s Artemis lunar-exploration program. “Intuitive Machines completed its lunar lander in September, and the entire company is looking forward to our upcoming launch,” said CEO Steve Altemus in a news release. “There are inherent challenges of lunar missions; schedule changes and mission adjustments are a natural consequence of pioneering lunar exploration. Receiving a launch window and the required approvals to fly is a remarkable achievement. headtopics.com

Intuitive stock was up 6% in premarket trading Monday at $2.83 a share, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Newsletter Sign-up Intuitive stock investors have already been to the moon and back. Shares were trading at about $10 when the company went public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in early February. They soared to as high as $136 on Feb. 22, but by August had fallen back to Earth—about $8—when Intuitive released second-quarter numbers, and withdrew full-year guidance due to contracting delays.

