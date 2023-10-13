Stock futures on the fence as investors wait for earnings kickoff from JPMorgan, other big banks

U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly weaker open Friday, as investors awaited the start of second-quarter earnings from some of Wall Street’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co.
How are stock-index futures trading? On Thursday, the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.6% to finish at 4,349.61, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA dropped 173.73 points, or 0.5% to 33,631.14. The Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.6% to 13,574.22. The losses broke a four-day winning streak for those indexes.
Investors will be closely watching what JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has to say about the economy and consumers. But investors are facing the fourth-straight quarter of earnings declines overall for the S&P 500, with third-quarter per-share profit collectively set to fall 0.3%, according to FactSet. headtopics.com
CPI data pressured bond yields higher on Thursday, though that move was partially reversing on Friday as Israel’s military ordered more than 1 million people to leave Gaza, raising fears a ground offensive could be under way soon.
The yield for the 10-year Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y was down 6 basis points at 4.643%, and that of the 2-year BX:TMUBMUSD02Y was down 3 basis points to 5.037%. Yields move inversely to price.