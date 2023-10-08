Stock Futures Fall as Oil Prices Spike

Stock futures sank as oil prices spiked on Sunday after Israel declared war on Hamas over the deadly attack by the Palestinian militants this weekend.

At 6:41 p.m. ET Sunday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 186 points, or 0.6%; while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%, and Nasdaq Composite futures slipped 0.6%. Crude oil futures (West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard) rose 3.8% to $85.97 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 2.6% to $87.63 a barrel.

On Monday, the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange have regular trading hours, but U.S. bond markets will be closed for Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. read more This week’s notable earnings include PepsiCo on Tuesday; Delta Air Lines, Domino’s Pizza, Fastenal, and Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday; and BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services Group, Progressive Corp., UnitedHealth Group, and Wells Fargo on Friday. headtopics.com

The week’s notable economic events include Tuesday’s release of National Federation of Independent Business’ Small Business Optimism Index for September. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its Sept. 19-20 monetary-policy meeting, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the producer price index.

On Thursday, the BLS will report the consumer price index for September, and the Labor Department will report the number of worker filings for unemployment benefits in the week ended Oct. 7.Write to Janet H. Cho at janet.cho@dowjones. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

U.S. stock futures fall, oil prices surge as Hamas attack on Israel rattles investorsU.S. stock-index futures fell and oil prices jumped late Sunday, as investors were rattled by geopolitical uncertainty after Hamas launched a surprise...

U.S. stock futures tumble after Hamas attack on IsraelU.S. stock-index futures fell and oil prices jumped late Sunday, as investors were rattled by geopolitical uncertainty after Hamas launched a surprise...

Dow futures fall 100 points after Hamas attack against IsraelAll eyes on Wall Street will now turn to rising tensions between Israeli and Palestinian fighters after the outbreak of war in the region.

Dow futures fall 200 points after Hamas attack against IsraelAll eyes on Wall Street will now turn to rising tensions between Israeli and Palestinian fighters after the outbreak of war in the region.

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: JPMorgan Chase, CitigroupStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Peak Fall Colors: Where to Travel to See the Fall Leaves Change‘Extreme leaf peepers’ spend the months leading up to fall tracking weather patterns and trading travel tips. As autumn approaches, it’s game time.