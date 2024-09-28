Steward Health Care CEO Steps Down After Failing To Testify Before Senate

Multiple lanes blocked on Katy Freeway after big rig gets stuck underneath bridgeAlleged drunk driver hits and kills woman on sidewalkGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsThe chair reserved for Steward Health Care System CEO Ralph de la Torre sits empty after de la Torre failed to show and testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company'sA spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms” and “will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population.”
Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said earlier this month that Congress “willThe Senate panel has been looking into Steward's bankruptcy. De la Torre did not appear before it despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution refers the matter to a federal prosecutor.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
