Stevie Accuses 50 Cent of Trying to Tear Down the Black Community

We spoke to Stevie Tuesday on 'TMZ Live,' and he didn't hold back, accusing 50 of attempting to tear down the Black community ... so much so, he repeatedly labeled him an 'Uncle Tom.' Stevie pointed fingers at 50 for spreading propaganda and lies about Diddy ... straight-up telling him to 'stop being a girl and talking about him.' The longtime Bad Boy producer made it clear where his loyalty lies, and told us Diddy's in better spirits than you'd expect amid the ongoing federal probe.

Stevie says the feds barged in, aimed weapons at him and ordered him outside with his hands up ... and then put him in handcuffs during the search. He says he saw agents leave with a single bag filled with potential evidence

